CNO Financial Group and Bankers Life Raise More Than $426,300 in Support of the Alzheimer's Association

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) and Bankers Life announced today a contribution of $426,395 to the Alzheimer's Association for Alzheimer care, education, and research programs. This is the 20th year CNO and Bankers Life have supported the Alzheimer's Association through our national Forget Me Not Days® fundraiser.

"We see firsthand the impact that Alzheimer's and all other dementia have on our associates, customers, their families and their caregivers," said Bruce Baude, chief operations and technology officer for CNO Financial and member of the national board of directors of the Alzheimer's Association. "We are proud to partner with the Alzheimer's Association whose mission aligns to CNO's commitment to the well-being of middle-income America. We know our partnership with them can make an impact to provide care and support programs and ultimately find a cure for this devastating disease."

CNO and Bankers Life recognized the Alzheimer's Association with a $200,000 corporate donation to support its mission to eliminate Alzheimer's disease and all other dementia. Funds also support the charity's "Managing Money: A Caregiver's Guide to Finances" education series and local Walk to End Alzheimer's events in Chicago and Indianapolis, where the company has corporate offices.

Throughout the months of June and July, Bankers Life hosted its annual Forget Me Not Days® fundraising campaign. This year's campaign raised $215,000 for the Association through public and associate donations. Additionally, corporate Walk to End Alzheimer's teams have already raised $11,000 in support of the October events.

"After twenty years of support, this partnership is embraced at all levels, from our sales agents in the field to our corporate office executives," said Scott Goldberg, president of the consumer division at CNO Financial Group and a board member of the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter. "For several associates, engaging with our programs led to volunteer roles with a chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, eventually leading to Board positions both at the chapter and national levels. It's such a joy to see associates connect with the mission of a charity CNO and Bankers Life supports, and then take that service to new heights as an Association volunteer."

Since 2003, CNO and Bankers Life have helped raise more than $7 million for the Alzheimer's Association through its Forget Me Not Days campaign and corporate donations. One hundred percent of the funds raised are donated to the Alzheimer's Association, the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research in the nation. Since 2019, the Forget Me Not Days campaign has aligned with The Longest Day® campaign, an Alzheimer's Association signature campaign, as a Global Team. To learn more and donate visit, www.ForgetMeNotDays.com .

"The Alzheimer's Association is deeply appreciative of CNO Financial Group and Bankers Life for its ongoing commitment to our mission," said Liz Adams, chief development officer of the Alzheimer's Association. "For two decades, the annual Forget Me Not Days campaign has been instrumental in supporting programs to help families affected by Alzheimer's, while also raising awareness, which is crucial in making the advancements we need to make. The Alzheimer's Association thanks the companies, its associates and community members for their unwavering support and generosity."

CNO Financial Group supports its communities, associates, and customers through nonprofit organizations that address the health and financial wellness of middle-income Americans. In 2021, CNO Financial helped deliver more than $2.5 million in total community impact to the neighborhoods where associates live and work. Additionally, 443 associates volunteered over 8,500 hours in service to their communities, including donating time to virtual service projects supporting Birmingham, Chicago, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Orlando and Philadelphia causes.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise, and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income, and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $34 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents, and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families, and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

About Bankers Life

Bankers Life focuses on the insurance and investment needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance and wealth management solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are approximately 4,000 exclusive agents, including 650 financial representatives working from more than 250 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com.

