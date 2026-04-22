Cochlear Aktie

Cochlear für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C3B8 / ISIN: US1914592050

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22.04.2026 05:42:25

Cochlear Lowers FY26 Underlying Net Profit Guidance

(RTTNews) - Cochlear (COH.AX) lowered its fiscal 2026 underlying net profit guidance to A$290-330 million, incorporating current exchange rates. Cochlear had previously disclosed to the market that it expected to be at the lower end of its fiscal 2026 underlying net profit guidance range of A$435-460 million. The company noted that lower demand, and resultant reduction in the production plan, is expected to impact gross margin by around one percentage point as a result of lower overhead recoveries. Second half sales growth is now expected to be 2-6% in constant currency.

Cochlear said it remains confident in its growth strategy and will strengthen investment to support growth of the adult and seniors segment. Also, the company is accelerating plans to reshape the cost base to provide increased capacity to invest in growth.

Cochlear is trading at A$100.02, down 40.44%.

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