17.07.2024 14:09:02

Cognizant Inks 5-year Strategic Collaboration With Victory Capital Holdings

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) announced Wednesday a five-year strategic collaboration with asset management firm Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR).

Cognizant anticipates providing Victory Capital with technology infrastructure, security, and data and analytics capabilities, which will include infrastructure management, security engineering, a 24/7 security operations center, and a comprehensive service desk, which will provide infrastructure and application monitoring and end-user support.

This strategic relationship aims to deliver reliable, scalable, and secure IT solutions. Cognizant is committed to delivering several key capabilities for Victory Capital over the next five years. These include new service management capabilities, improved service productivity, cost savings, and the ability for Victory Capital to cost-effectively scale in support of business growth.

Cognizant has already partnered with Victory Capital to help design and transform its IT landscape. Additionally, Cognizant assisted Victory Capital with the technology engineering and implementation for its new headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, in 2019.

