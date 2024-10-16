Cognizant Inks 5-yr Strategic Relationship With Du To Boost Digital Telecommunications Excellence

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) and du, a telecom and digital services provider, announced a five-year strategic relationship aimed at accelerating du's digital transformation. The collaboration is focused on enhancing du's internal capabilities to ensure the company remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

The collaboration will integrate Cognizant's advanced solutions to enhance du's service quality and customer satisfaction, ushering in a new era of digital innovation in the telco industry.

du is committed to delivering more agile and efficient services, aligning with the UAE's ambitious innovation and growth objectives.

Cognizant will provide du with comprehensive quality engineering and assurance, release management, automation services, and governance for Business Support Systems, Operational Support Systems, and Enterprise Support Systems, digital, data, and integration areas.

Additionally, Cognizant will support du's strategic initiatives with enterprise architecture and high-level solution design, aiming to ensure enhanced quality, and reduced time to market.

This collaboration with Cognizant will empower du to elevate its service quality and provide tailored digital experiences that meet the diverse needs of its clients.