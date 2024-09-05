Cohu Announces Order for New Diamondx Instrument and Mixed Signal Platform

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced a leading multinational Automotive, Industrial, and Computing customer has selected the Diamondx platform for testing power management devices. This customer ordered an integrated test cell solution including Cohu’s Diamondx tester configured with the new VI100 instrument along with major mixed signal platform enhancements paired with Cohu’s NY32 handler and cCompact interface.

The new VI100 product is a four-quadrant voltage and current instrument that combines high-accuracy DC source and measure, including arbitrary waveform source and capture. Designed to address the increasing complexity and integration of analog and power management ICs, the VI100 is configured with a newly enhanced set of mixed signal instruments, multi-core test computer architectures and databus. The Diamondx now offers up to 80% reduced test time compared to legacy systems at less than half the cost-of-test for competitive-liquid cooled systems.

"We are excited to see traction with our Diamondx tester strategy, including the new VI100 instrument, in the mixed signal market and in particular with selection by a top 5 automotive semiconductor manufacturer,” commented Luis Müller, Cohu President and CEO. "The Diamondx now offers a scalable platform for testing next generation mixed signal semiconductors used in automotive, industrial, and computing applications, an estimated $860 million addressable market.”

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.Cohu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release and accompanying materials may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding new product introductions or customer adoptions and corresponding product performance estimates and/or financial impacts; expectations related to our FY2024 outlook; and any other statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions; and/or include words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "would,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "plan,” "likely,” "believe,” "estimate,” "project,” "intend;” and/or other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Any third-party industry analyst forecasts quoted are for reference only and Cohu does not adopt or affirm any such forecasts.

Actual results and future business conditions could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: new product investments and product enhancements which may not be commercially successful; the semiconductor industry is seasonal, cyclical, volatile and unpredictable; recent erosion in mobile, automotive and industrial market sales; our ability to manage and deliver high quality products and services; failure of sole source contract manufacturer or our ability to manage third-party raw material, component and/or service providers; ongoing inflationary pressures on material and operational costs coupled with rising interest rates; economic recession; the semiconductor industry is intensely competitive, subject to rapid technological changes, and experiences consolidation of key customers for semiconductor test equipment; a limited number of customers account for a substantial percentage of net sales; significant exports to foreign countries with economic and political instability and competition from a number of Asia-based manufacturers; our relationships with customers may deteriorate; loss of key personnel; risks of using artificial intelligence within Cohu’s product developments and business; reliance on foreign locations and geopolitical instability in such locations critical to Cohu and its customers; natural disasters, war and climate-related changes, including related economic impacts; levels of debt; access to sufficient capital on reasonable or favorable terms; foreign operations and related currency fluctuations; required or desired accounting charges and the cost or effectiveness of accounting controls; instability of financial institutions where we maintain cash deposits and potential loss of uninsured cash deposits; significant goodwill and other intangibles as percentage of our total assets; increasingly restrictive trade and export regulations impacting our ability to sell products, specifically within China; risks associated with acquisitions, investments and divestitures such as integration and synergies; constraints related to corporate governance structures; share repurchases and related impacts; financial or operating results that are below forecast or credit rating changes impacting our stock price or financing ability; law/regulatory changes and including environmental or tax law changes; significant volatility in our stock price; the risk of cybersecurity breaches; enforcing or defending intellectual property claims or other litigation.

These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in Cohu’s filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and the other filings made by Cohu with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, Cohu does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905515337/en/