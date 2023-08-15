Cohu to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:

4th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference

Location: Virtual

August 22, 2023

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware, Communications Software and Infrastructure Summit

Location: Four Seasons Chicago, Chicago, IL

August 29, 2023

Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference

Location: New York Hilton Midtown, NY

September 8, 2023

Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representative to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

