Coinsilium Group Limited: Yellow Network Strategic Partnership Update and Treasury Update

Yellow Network Strategic Partnership Update

Treasury Update

Gibraltar, 1 December 2025 – Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset investor and venture builder, is pleased to provide the following strategic partnership update in preparation for the forthcoming YELLOW Network (“Yellow”) token launch.

Coinsilium is a long-standing backer of Yellow Network, alongside several other high-profile ecosystem and digital asset industry partners and has built a strong and structured working relationship with the Yellow team over the course of its ongoing involvement with the project. With the Yellow Network token launch now approaching, and in light of heightened regulatory scrutiny across the digital asset sector, the Company is taking this opportunity to provide this update, to ensure that Coinsilium shareholders, Yellow Network contributors, project partners and the wider market have a clear understanding of the regulatory considerations that inform the Company’s position in relation to the YELLOW token and interpret the Company’s communications accordingly. As a publicly quoted company, Coinsilium is committed to ensuring that its disclosures remain aligned with the most current applicable regulatory frameworks.

Within the context of applicable regulation, on the basis of information made available to the Company, the YELLOW token will be classified as a Utility Token. Utility tokens are designed to enable specific functions within a given network or protocol, and the token to be issued by Yellow Network has been structured solely to provide such functional utility. In major jurisdictions, including the US, UK and EU, regulatory guidance distinguishes utility tokens—whose purpose is to enable access to and participation in specific network functions—from tokens that operate as investment instruments. Within this regulatory treatment, utility tokens are generally characterised as follows:

they provide access to defined network functions, services or participation within a protocol;



they are not structured or intended to confer rights of ownership, dividends, revenue share, profit-participation or capital appreciation;



they do not give rise to any expectation of financial return or upside, with any value relating solely to their operational use within the relevant network.

Based on the information made available to the Company, the YELLOW Network token has been designed to serve a strictly functional role within the Yellow Network protocol, aligning it with the regulatory treatment applicable to utility tokens in the relevant jurisdictions. As understood by the Company, its utilities include collateralising state channels for broker security, paying automated settlement fees, and providing network access for developers. It is also the Company’s understanding that the finalised YELLOW tokenomics are confined to these utility functions and do not incorporate any buy-back provisions, revenue-sharing arrangements, or profit-distribution mechanisms.

This regulatory position update, together with the description provided regarding the YELLOW token’s utility-only structure, supersedes any previous public statements, communications, reports, and documentation concerning the YELLOW token’s economic design and intended function. It is being issued to set out the Company’s position and its understanding of the regulatory considerations relevant to the YELLOW token, and to ensure that the Company’s own communications regarding the forthcoming YELLOW token launch and subsequent developments can be interpreted on a consistent and accurate basis.

YELLOW Network Project Overview

The YELLOW Network is a chain-agnostic Layer-3 infrastructure designed to address key inefficiencies in digital asset markets, including:

fragmentation of liquidity across multiple blockchains and trading venues;



the need for high-throughput, low-latency cross-chain messaging, routing and settlement;



the reduction of counterparty and bridge-risk through a non-custodial, peer-to-peer clearing architecture.

The Layer-3 framework is expected to support a growing number of applications and services developed on top of the network, reflecting the project’s ambition to enable scalable, high-performance decentralised trading infrastructure.

Strategic Partnership Update

Coinsilium has been a backer of the Yellow Network project since entering into a SAFT (Simple Agreement for Future Tokens) as announced on 21 April 2022, under which the Company is entitled to receive USD 200,000 in value of YELLOW tokens, subject to vesting in accordance with the terms of the agreement. Since entering into the SAFT, the Company and the Yellow Network team have continued to work closely together, developing a strong and constructive working relationship. Throughout this period, the Company has gained a clear appreciation of Yellow Network’s capabilities, execution to date, and the ambition underpinning its development.

As the YELLOW token launch event approaches, this currently remains the primary focus for both parties. At the same time, and looking beyond the launch, initial discussions have begun around potential post-launch opportunities for further ongoing collaboration, particularly in areas where Coinsilium may be able to support the continued evolution and growth of the YELLOW Network ecosystem and contribute to priorities such as the decentralisation of network governance.

Within this emerging framework, the potential scope of post-launch opportunities may also include:

supporting projects emerging within the YELLOW Network ecosystem;



evaluating technical and commercial initiatives aligned with Yellow Network’s development; and



identifying areas where Coinsilium’s venture-building, advisory and sector expertise may contribute to the growth of the YELLOW Network ecosystem.

The Company looks forward to providing further updates as YELLOW Network progresses toward its token launch and, as current workstreams advance, to sharing more detail on the additional collaborative opportunities and ecosystem-development initiatives it is actively working on, once in a position to do so.

Consensus Hong Kong 2026

Coinsilium also confirms that both the Company and Yellow Network will participate in Consensus Hong Kong 2026, taking place from 10–12 February 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. Senior representatives from both organisations, including Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia, Coinsilium Strategic Advisor James Van Straten and Yellow Network co-founder Alexis Sirkia, are scheduled to speak at the event.

Event details:

https://consensus-hongkong.coindesk.com/

Financial Position Update

Coinsilium also provides the following update on its BTC treasury and Corporate financial liquidity positions as at 30 November 2025:

Forza (Gibraltar) Limited – Group Treasury Function Total BTC Reserves 181.96 BTC reserves at historic cost (£83,708 average per BTC) £15.23m BTC reserves at current market value (£69,350 per BTC) £12.62m Group Corporate Liquidity Reserves BTC 0.26 BTC at current market value (£69,350 per BTC) £0.02m Fiat currency £1.55m Total Group Corporate Liquidity Reserves £1.57m Total Groupwide Treasury & Liquidity Value Reserves £14.18m

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company’s website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited (“Forza!”), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium’s strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company’s long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

About Yellow

Yellow Network is building the first decentralised clearing network for digital assets, addressing the inefficiencies of traditional crypto trading systems. By leveraging state channel technology and chain abstraction, the protocol drastically reduces latency, enables horizontal scalability, and improves capital efficiency, providing a secure, non-custodial solution to the modern trading ecosystem.

Yellow Network is a project under the Layer-3 Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the adoption of chain-agnostic technologies that accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain. To learn more, visit www.yellow.org.

