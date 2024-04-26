26.04.2024 13:01:21

Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $683 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $372 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $713 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $5.07 billion from $4.77 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $683 Mln. vs. $372 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.07 Bln vs. $4.77 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Colgate-Palmolive Co.mehr Nachrichten