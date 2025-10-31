Colgate-Palmolive Aktie
WKN: 850667 / ISIN: US1941621039
|
31.10.2025 12:47:13
Colgate-Palmolive Reaffirms FY25 EPS, Adj. EPS And Organic Sales Growth Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reaffirms earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025, while trimming organic sales growth outlook.
For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect earnings per share growth in low-single-digit percentage and adjusted earnings per share growth in low-single-digit percentage on net sales growth in low-single-digit percentage.
The company now expects organic sales growth of 1 to 2 percent, down from the prior forecast range of 2 to 4 percent.
On average, 18 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.66 per share on sales growth of 0.94 percent to $20.29 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Colgate-Palmolive Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.25
|Ausblick: Colgate-Palmolive-Aktie gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Colgate-Palmolive-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Colgate-Palmolive von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert Colgate-Palmolive-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Colgate-Palmolive von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.25