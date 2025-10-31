Colgate-Palmolive Aktie

Colgate-Palmolive

WKN: 850667 / ISIN: US1941621039

31.10.2025 12:47:13

Colgate-Palmolive Reaffirms FY25 EPS, Adj. EPS And Organic Sales Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reaffirms earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025, while trimming organic sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect earnings per share growth in low-single-digit percentage and adjusted earnings per share growth in low-single-digit percentage on net sales growth in low-single-digit percentage.

The company now expects organic sales growth of 1 to 2 percent, down from the prior forecast range of 2 to 4 percent.

On average, 18 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.66 per share on sales growth of 0.94 percent to $20.29 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

