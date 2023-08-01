Columbia Care Announces Date for Voluntary Delisting of Common Shares from CSE

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced that, further to its press release dated July 31, 2023, it will voluntarily delist its common shares from the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE”), effective as of market close on August 2, 2023.

Columbia Care will continue trading on the Cboe Canada, the new business name of the NEO Exchange. Cboe Canada will remain the Company’s primary securities exchange, as it has been since the Company’s initial public listing. As one of two U.S. multistate cannabis operators listed on a senior securities exchange, the Company remains committed to maintaining its unique access to institutional investors, including inclusion in MSCI1 equity index benchmarks and their corresponding investors. Management of the Company expects that focusing trading activity on a single, senior exchange will allow for a more orderly closing price formation and greater transparency for the Company and its investors.

1 Columbia Care is currently an active component of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

