Columbia Care Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced that it will be participating in the following upcoming conferences:

September 2023

ATB 2023 Life Sciences Institutional Investor Conference, New York, NY – September 20, 2023

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Chicago, IL – September 27, 2023

October 2023

A.G.P.’s Virtual Cannabis Conference, Virtual – October 4, 2023

Jefferies Cannabis Summit, New York, NY – October 25, 2023

At each event, members of the management team will participate in fireside chats and host one-on-one investor meetings.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 16 U.S. jurisdictions. Columbia Care operates 125 facilities including 94 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.columbia.care.

