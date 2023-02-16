Columbia Care Introduces New Line of Formulated Cannabis Tablets, PRESS 2.0

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced it has launched several new products under its PRESS brand. Three new PRESS 2.0 hard-pressed tablets – Shine, Rally and Doze – are now available across Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia, with launches in additional states planned, pending regulatory approvals.

"A growing number of patients and customers are looking for a discreet and reliable way to consume cannabis – which is exactly what our PRESS brand offers,” said BJ Carretta, SVP of Brands, Columbia Care. "PRESS 2.0 goes a step further by offering patients and customers the opportunity to explore three consciously crafted formulations with a range of THC to CBD, or THC to CBG ratios, plus functional ingredients. Through these new formulations, PRESS 2.0 is able to offer a wider selection to patients and customers who are seeking to integrate cannabis into their everyday routines, from morning until night. PRESS 2.0 is a testament to Columbia Care’s ongoing innovation and drive to serve medical and adult use consumers across our diverse portfolio of states. We look forward to bringing PRESS 2.0 to additional markets.”

PRESS 2.0 was created as a portable, convenient, and discreet option. All three new products feature fast-acting cannabis and special formulations designed for morning, afternoon, and night routines: Shine tablets include CBG, green tea extract, turmeric and vitamin C to fine tune your morning; Rally tablets are made with CBG, turmeric and vitamin B12 for the afternoon slump; and the Doze tablets feature CBD and magnesium to wind down your day.

For more information about PRESS and PRESS 2.0, visit www.presstablets.com.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions. Columbia Care operates 128 facilities including 95 dispensaries and 33 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, PRESS, and Amber. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.columbia.care.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information” or "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, favorable operating and economic conditions; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits; favorable production levels and sustainable costs from the Company’s operations; and the level of demand for cannabis products, including the Company’s products sold by third parties. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10 dated May 9, 2022, filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

