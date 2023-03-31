Columbia Care Opens Fifth Cannabist Dispensary in West Virginia

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced it has opened its fifth dispensary in West Virginia. This is also the Company’s 34th Cannabist location in the U.S. Cannabist Huntington is located at 917 3rd Avenue and is now serving registered medical patients.

"We are thrilled to welcome patients to Cannabist Huntington, our fifth dispensary in West Virginia,” said Andrew Bayly, Director of Operations – Midwest, Columbia Care. "Since we opened our first dispensary, a little over a year ago, our local team has hustled and worked diligently to bring the Cannabist experience across all of our West Virginia retail locations. They’ve worked throughout these communities to educate about cannabis and also give back; we are proud of what we are building in West Virginia and look forward to serving the growing patient base. We are also grateful for all of the support we received along the way from local officials and the Office of Medical Cannabis.”

Cannabist Huntington will sell Columbia Care brands including Amber, Classix, PRESS 2.0, Seed & Strain and Triple Seven, which are also sold via wholesale throughout the state. Additionally, the Cannabist now carries every wholesale brand currently available in the market.

The West Virginia team continues to partner with registered physicians of ReLeaf Specialists to help new patients apply for medical cards and will hold more registration events in the coming months. Patients are also able to use Columbia Care’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, online to help find strains and products to fit their needs.

For more information, visit www.gocannabist.com/huntington.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 16 U.S. jurisdictions. Columbia Care operates 126 facilities including 94 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.columbia.care.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information” or "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives in West Virginia. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, favorable operating and economic conditions; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits; favorable production levels and sustainable costs from the Company’s operations; and the level of demand for cannabis products, including the Company’s products sold by third parties. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10 dated May 9, 2022, filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

