Columbia Care Opens New Cannabist in Hampton, Virginia

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced it has opened its newest Cannabist dispensary in Hampton, Virginia, located at 2400 Cunningham Drive, Suite 600. The location is the Company’s 83rd active dispensary and the 34th Cannabist location in the U.S.

"Virginia continues to be a top market for Columbia Care, as we expand our footprint and increase access to the growing base of registered patients,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer, Columbia Care. "We chose this specific location in Hampton because of the growing patient population and the accessibility for the communities on the peninsula as we strive to serve all of Tidewater. We’re thrilled to bring the Cannabist experience to more patients who are seeking this transformational medicine, and we could not have done this without the support of the local community, legislators and the Board of Pharmacy. We are incredibly grateful and look forward to the continued efforts to improve the medical cannabis program.”

Cannabist Hampton will sell Columbia Care products including Classix, gLeaf, Hedy, and Seed & Strain. Columbia Care and Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf) are licensed to operate a market-leading total of 12 dispensaries in Virginia combined. The Company plans to open two more dispensaries in the coming months, pending regulatory approval. Columbia Care also has a fleet of delivery vehicles able to serve the entire state from its gLeaf locations.

For more information, visit www.gocannabist.com/hampton.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions. Columbia Care operates 128 facilities including 95 dispensaries and 33 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.columbia.care.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information” or "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, favorable operating and economic conditions; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits; favorable production levels and sustainable costs from the Company’s operations; and the level of demand for cannabis products, including the Company’s products sold by third parties. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10 dated May 9, 2022, filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005286/en/