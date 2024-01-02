Columbus McKinnon Announces Kristine Moser as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO)("Company”), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today named Kristine Moser as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. In her role, Mrs. Moser will report to Gregory P. Rustowicz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and will be responsible for capital markets activity and building and maintaining communications with investors and analysts regarding the Company’s business model, long term strategy, governance and financial performance. Kristy will also have responsibility for Columbus McKinnon’s treasury operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240102252095/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"We are excited to welcome Kristy to the Columbus McKinnon team. As we further advance our strategy to evolve the business into a top-tier, secular growth intelligent motions solutions enterprise, we are also building the team and bench strength to enable and sustain the execution on our plans,” said Mr. Rustowicz. "Kristy brings a wealth of experience across several industries in investor relations, strategic financial planning, and treasury. Given her experience and strong reputation with the financial community, she will play an important role in shaping key strategic initiatives to build shareholder value while proactively expanding our reach with investors and analysts.”

Mrs. Moser has over 15 years of experience in investor relations, capital markets, financial analysis, strategic planning, and communications and joins Columbus McKinnon after most recently serving as Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications with Driven Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: DRVN), the largest automotive services company in North America. Prior to that, she held several senior investor relations roles at Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., American Tire Distributors and Capital One Financial Corporation. Concurrent with several of her IR roles, she managed strategic financial planning and treasury teams. She also led Strategic Planning, Corporate Research and Enterprise Risk Management at Hanesbrands, Inc. Mrs. Moser earned both her B.A. and M.B.A. in business administration at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.cmco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the execution of the Company’s strategy, further evolution of the Company, creation of shareholder value, and achievement of certain goals. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the ability of the Company to scale the organization, global economic and business conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries including COVID-19, the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the Company’s ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as current plans, estimates and beliefs. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240102252095/en/