Columbus McKinnon Announces Successful Completion of Term Loan B Repricing

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) ("Columbus McKinnon” or the "Company”), today announced that it successfully completed the repricing of its $497.6 million senior secured Term Loan B ("TLB”). The repricing is net leverage neutral and reduces the interest rate margin applicable to the TLB by 25 basis points to SOFR plus 2.50% from SOFR plus 2.75% and, with respect to the TLB, removes the credit spread adjustment, which was previously 26 basis points for an interest period of three months. The Company estimates the TLB repricing will produce annualized cash interest expense savings of approximately $2.5 million. Fees and expenses related to the repricing were approximately $1.1 million.

"We are pleased to complete the repricing of our Term Loan B. With favorable market conditions and our improved financial results, we were able to meaningfully reduce our cost of debt," said Greg Rustowicz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We have an efficient capital structure and remain focused on reducing our net leverage through a combination of debt reduction and Adjusted EBITDA growth. The repricing of our Term Loan B will result in lower interest expense in fiscal year 2025 and be accretive to earnings per share.”

No other material changes were made to the terms and conditions of the TLB. The maturity date for the TLB remains May 14, 2028.

