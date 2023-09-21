Columbus McKinnon Board Member, Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn, Recognized as NACD Directorship 100™ Honoree

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced today the selection of Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn, a Board member since March 2020, to the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) 2023 NACD Directorship 100™, which honors the most influential leaders in corporate governance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921070213/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"Jeanne’s valuable contributions to our Board are further validated by this recognition from the NACD,” noted David J. Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon. "We have significantly advanced our strategy during Jeanne’s tenure and are executing to transform Columbus McKinnon into a top-tier, secular growth driven, intelligent motion solutions company. Her trusted and insightful guidance, in concert with the balance of our talented Board, has helped to inform our journey. Jeanne is truly deserving of this honor.”

The annual NACD Directorship 100 awards recognize peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals. Honorees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. A selection committee reviewed the nominees’ histories of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles are a framework that encourages excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.cmco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921070213/en/