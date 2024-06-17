Columbus McKinnon Publishes Fourth Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) ("Columbus McKinnon” or the "Company), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions, products and technologies for material handling, today announced the publication of its fourth annual Corporate Sustainability Report. This year, the report provides details on Columbus McKinnon’s performance highlights and progress made through fiscal 2024 on key sustainability initiatives.

Highlights outlined in this year’s report include:

Progress on the Company’s ESG initiatives, including energy, operational efficiency and waste reduction plans

Goals and targets related to sustainability in CMCO’s Sustainability Index

Columbus McKinnon’s approach to governance and risk management, especially as they relate to environmental and social impacts

Continued diversity and inclusion efforts, including company-wide inclusivity training for all managers as well as a monthly DE&I newsletter for all global employees

Insights on a second successful year of CMCO Cares program, which drove new community partnerships and engagement of employees worldwide to support important causes in their communities

"Last year, we continued to advance our sustainability strategy and delivered positive change through purpose-driven performance across our business,” said David Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon. "We are focused on making a tangible impact on behalf of our customers and are improving lives by providing intelligent motion solutions while achieving record business results. Taking care of our team, customers, shareholders and the communities we serve is essential to support sustained growth. When we focus on running a responsible, sustainable company, we make our business stronger, more agile and more resilient.”

To view Columbus McKinnon’s Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit investors.cmco.com/financials/Annual--Reports.

