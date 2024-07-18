Comcast Debuts First-Ever Enhanced 4K Viewing Experience for the Olympic Games on Xfinity X1

Comcast today announced the launch of enhanced 4K from Xfinity, a first-of-its-kind viewing experience on X1 that combines industry-leading video, audio and network technology to deliver a high-definition viewing experience unlike anything else available today. Premiering for The Paris Olympics and available on USA Network’s 24/7 coverage, enhanced 4K brings together 4K video delivered over Comcast’s network at its highest bitrate, Dolby Vision® for life-like picture quality, Dolby Atmos® immersive audio, and ultra-low latency only seconds behind all the live action unfolding in Paris.

With the launch of enhanced 4K, Xfinity will offer the best seat in the house for The Olympic Games and be the only place fans can enjoy this market-leading viewing experience featuring crystal clear pictures, vivid colors, and immersive audio - as close to live as they can get.

"The Olympics is the best example of how Comcast can bring together its fantastic sports content, entertainment platforms, and innovative technology and connectivity offerings to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences to customers,” said Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Sports Entertainment, Comcast. "By premiering enhanced 4K during Paris 2024, fans of the Olympics will be among the first to experience this new innovation and enjoy all the live action in stunning picture and audio quality, with significantly less delay compared to anything else in the market.”

Today’s launch follows a successful trial of the technology conducted during the 2024 Super Bowl. Moving forward, enhanced 4K will be the new quality standard for live sports delivered in 4K on X1.

A Comprehensive Olympics Viewing Experience Unlike Any Other

X1 customers can easily find the enhanced 4K feed within X1’s Olympics destination. The center for all things Olympics on X1, the destination features curated and personalized access to every minute of coverage across the networks of NBCUniversal, including NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Telemundo, Universo, two new Paris Extra channels featuring 24/7 Olympics programming, as well as streaming on Peacock. Easily accessible by saying "Olympics” into the voice remote, the destination features new capabilities that make experiencing all the joy of The Olympics simple, easy and intuitive.

Personalized experience across devices : In just a few clicks, customers can choose their favorite sports to build a custom destination that makes finding live coverage, event replays and a personalized playlist of highlights effortless. Any favorites will carry over to the Xfinity Stream app, so customers will see the same personalized experience when on the go.

: In just a few clicks, customers can choose their favorite sports to build a custom destination that makes finding live coverage, event replays and a personalized playlist of highlights effortless. Any favorites will carry over to the Xfinity Stream app, so customers will see the same personalized experience when on the go. Comprehensive and interactive schedule of events: X1 will feature an interactive daily schedule, giving customers one comprehensive guide of all live and upcoming events airing across NBCUniversal’s cable and broadcast networks and streaming on Peacock. Customers can filter the schedule by any of the 39 sports, tune directly to live events, set reminders, or schedule DVR recordings.

X1 will feature an interactive daily schedule, giving customers one comprehensive guide of all live and upcoming events airing across NBCUniversal’s cable and broadcast networks and streaming on Peacock. Customers can filter the schedule by any of the 39 sports, tune directly to live events, set reminders, or schedule DVR recordings. Catch-Up Highlights: With Catch-up Highlights on X1, customers can quickly jump to top moments in recorded primetime and daytime coverage on NBC, as well as men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, and golf. Catch-up Highlights are powered by same Emmy-award winning AI technology from Comcast that also delivers Peacock’s Key Plays and Sky’s Sports Recap.

With Catch-up Highlights on X1, customers can quickly jump to top moments in recorded primetime and daytime coverage on NBC, as well as men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, and golf. Catch-up Highlights are powered by same Emmy-award winning AI technology from Comcast that also delivers Peacock’s Key Plays and Sky’s Sports Recap. 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on Xfinity Stream: Xfinity X1 customers wanting to enjoy the games on the go can, for the first time, experience stunning 4K picture quality while watching USA Network’s 24/7 Olympics coverage via the Xfinity Stream app. Also, for the first time, customers can unlock Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive sound via the Xfinity Stream app on compatible streaming devices and TVs.

Xfinity X1 customers wanting to enjoy the games on the go can, for the first time, experience stunning 4K picture quality while watching USA Network’s 24/7 Olympics coverage via the Xfinity Stream app. Also, for the first time, customers can unlock Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive sound via the Xfinity Stream app on compatible streaming devices and TVs. Team Comcast Profiles: Xfinity will give customers a chance to get to know all 16 Team Comcast Olympians and Paralympians in a new, full-screen interactive experience featuring stats and bios of each athlete, competition highlights, Xfinity-exclusive interviews, and more.

Xfinity will give customers a chance to get to know all 16 Team Comcast Olympians and Paralympians in a new, full-screen interactive experience featuring stats and bios of each athlete, competition highlights, Xfinity-exclusive interviews, and more. Venue Tours: Some of Paris’s most storied landmarks, like the Eiffel Tower, Palace of Versailles and Roland-Garros will play host to Olympic events. Immersing viewers in the beauty and spectacle of The Olympics, the venue tours showcase how events such as beach volleyball, equestrian and tennis will come to life at these iconic sights.

Some of Paris’s most storied landmarks, like the Eiffel Tower, Palace of Versailles and Roland-Garros will play host to Olympic events. Immersing viewers in the beauty and spectacle of The Olympics, the venue tours showcase how events such as beach volleyball, equestrian and tennis will come to life at these iconic sights. Xfinity Sports Zone App, Featuring Odds Zone: X1’s sports companion experience will offer customers the ability to watch one event while getting updates on others in progress. It is also where customers access Xfinity Odds Zone, a new sports betting experience that makes it easy for customers to follow live odds and initiate wagers on the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app without taking their eyes off the main screen. For the first time, Xfinity Odds Zone will be available for select Olympics sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and golf.

On its streaming platforms, Xfinity Flex and Xumo Stream Box, Comcast will offer its Internet customers a robust destination that brings Peacock’s 5,000+ hours of live coverage into one integrated experience easily accessible by saying "Olympics” into the voice remote. It will also provide quick access to Peacock’s new Multiview feature, whip-around coverage on Gold Zone, highlights and replays, other or shows and documentaries, and more. The destination will also pull in other Olympic-related programming from streaming services such as YouTube, Netflix, Apple TV+, MAX, Prime Video and more.

New and existing Xfinity Internet customers wanting to enjoy all the excitement of The Olympics, plus some of the best and most-popular shows and movies, can sign up for Xfinity StreamSaver to get Peacock Premium, Netflix and Apple TV+ for $15/month.

