Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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07.07.2026 12:53:50
Commerzbank To Include New AI Tools To Accelerate Digital Transformation
(RTTNews) - Commerzbank (1CBK.MI, CBK.DE) said it is now expanding the collaboration with Google Cloud and Microsoft, making additional AI tools available to its employees for their daily work. The company said its deployment of Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise and Microsoft 365 Copilot is a further step towards leveraging the potential of artificial intelligence.
Commerzbank noted that it is driving the democratization of AI within the company by making modern AI tools accessible not only to specialized expert teams, but to a broad range of employees.
Commerzbank shares are trading at 38.04 euros, down 0.34%.
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