Compass Minerals Appoints Jeffrey Cathey As CFO

(RTTNews) - Compass Minerals (CMP), Friday announced the appointment of Jeffrey Cathey as the company's new chief financial officer.

In this role, Cathey will be responsible for all aspects of financial management, including accounting, reporting, tax, internal audit, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and investor relations. Cathey joined Compass Minerals in December 2023 as chief accounting officer.

"A key driver in our efforts to get back to the basics by creating value through our core Salt and Plant Nutrition businesses is rigorous balance sheet management. Jeff is a proven leader who has built and improved financial organizations and systems over his career. His skillset aligns extremely well with where the company is today, and more importantly, where we want to go," said Edward C. Dowling Jr., president and CEO. "I'm confident his leadership as CFO will help further our efforts to manage costs, reduce debt, and improve our overall financial performance."

Cathey succeeds Lorin Crenshaw, who had served as the company's CFO since December 2021.