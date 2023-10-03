03.10.2023 21:50:35

Comtech Awarded $48.6 Mln Contract By U.S. Army

(RTTNews) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) announced on Tuesday that the company was awarded a $48.6 million contract to provide Enterprise Digital Intermediate Frequency Multi-Carrier (EDIM) modems in support of U.S. Army satellite communications (SATCOM) digitization and modernization programs.

Comtech's EDIM modems are designed to support multiple satellite providers and will become one of the primary modems used for U.S. military SATCOM.

As part of their responsibilities under this contract, Comtech will be designing, developing, testing, and delivering EDIM units. They will also be providing hardware, software, and sustainment services to support performance enhancements for EDIM solutions.

Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech said, "Our EDIM SATCOM modems are designed to enable the Department of Defense (DoD) to move to digitized, hybrid satellite network architectures—enabling warfighters to easily roam across orbital regimes and blend capabilities from traditionally disparate networks to maintain an information advantage in the world's most challenging geographies."

Furthermore, Comtech's EDIM modems will also replace the aging Enhanced Bandwidth Efficient Modem (EBEM) that currently supports Army, Navy, and Air Force SATCOM users with an advanced digital and software-defined platform.

