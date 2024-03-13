|
13.03.2024 14:48:31
Comtech Terminates CEO Ken Peterman, Appoints John Ratigan As Interim; Stock Slips
(RTTNews) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp.(CMTL) said on Wednesday that it has terminated Ken Peterman as chief executive officer.
The company said the termination was for conduct unrelated to Comtech's business strategy, financial results or previously filed financial statements.
Subsequently, Comtech has appointed John Ratigan, chief corporate development officer, as interim CEO, with immediate effect.
Ratigan has an extensive background in satellite communications, as well as a deep familiarity with Comtech, having spent ten years at EF Data Corp., prior to its acquisition by Comtech in 2000.
In addition, the Board has elected current Board member Mark Quinlan as chair of the Board.
The company is scheduled to report its financial results for the January quarter on March 18.
CMTL was trading down by 10.42 percent at $5.14 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Comtech Telecommunications Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Comtech Telecommunications Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
|3,76
|-27,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwarten vor den US-Erzeugerpreisen: ATX stabil -- DAX verteidigt 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der ATX zeigt sich am Donnerstag wenig verändert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen erneute Rekorde zu sehen. Die Märkte in Fernost geben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.