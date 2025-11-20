:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.11.2025 09:15:00
Concerned About Identity Theft? This May Be the First Sign You're in Trouble
Identity theft comes in all shapes and sizes, from a stranger fishing for information to a relative who rummages through your desk drawer looking for your Social Security number. It's natural to be concerned that someone might help themselves to the assets you've worked so hard to build.Whether you're still working or drawing money from a retirement plan, there's certainly nothing harmless about identity theft. One trick employed by scammers is to make what they're doing appear harmless when they're really worming their way into your credit card account, planning to leave you with a huge bill.Here's how it works and what you can do about it.
