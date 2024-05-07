Confectionary Items Sold At Walmart, HyVee, Target, Dollar General Recalled

(RTTNews) - Sioux City, Iowa-based Palmer Candy Co. is recalling its "White Coated Confectionary Items" citing the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The impacted items were distributed across the United States in Walmart, HyVee, Target, and Dollar General stores, among others.

Further, West Des Moines, Iowa -based Hy-Vee, Inc. called back two varieties of its Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread, as well as its bulk-packaged Cookies & Cream Mix over Salmonella concerns.

Palmer Candy's impacted confectionary items were sold under the brands of Freshness Guaranteed, Palmer, Sweet Smiles, Snackin' With The Crew, Casey's, Sconza Chocolates, Favorite Day Bakery, Sunny Select, Urge!, and Kwik Trip Inc.

The product comes in a variety of retail packaging like bags, pouches and tubs.

The recalled Confectionary Items were distributed nationwide in retail stores and to wholesale to distributors in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Further, Hy-Vee's recalled products are manufactured at different third-party facilities around the Midwest and are sold under HyVee's private label and bulk packaging programs. They were distributed to Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations - as well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores - across the company's eight-state region.

Palmer Candy's recall was initiated after it was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated from one of their suppliers.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

However, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recalled products.

Palmer Candy has suspended the production of the product while an investigation is ongoing to find the source of the problem. Hy-Vee also said it has removed all affected items from its shelves.

Consumers who have purchased all recalled products are urged to return them to the respective place of purchase for a full refund.

In recent recalls, Miami, Florida-based Infinite Herbs LLC in late April called back select fresh organic basil citing Salmonella concern.

In mid-March, Dublin, California-based Wenders LLC recalled selected lots of Trader Joes Nuts - 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews citing the same concerns.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com