WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293

18.11.2025 07:00:27

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2025

Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2025

18-Nov-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Reinet Investments Manager S.A. announces the results of Reinet Investments S.C.A. for the six-month period ended 30 September 2025.
The announcement is available here: Company Announcement

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 2231418

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2231418  18-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

