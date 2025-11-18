Reinet Investments SCA Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293
|
18.11.2025 07:00:27
CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2025
|
Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
The Board of Reinet Investments Manager S.A. announces the results of Reinet Investments S.C.A. for the six-month period ended 30 September 2025.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (‘Reinet Fund’), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|2231418
