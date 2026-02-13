Constellation Brand a Aktie

Constellation Brand a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871918 / ISIN: US21036P1084

13.02.2026 17:23:04

Constellation Brands Stock Falls 5%

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) shares declined 5.23 percent, falling $8.49 to $153.87 on Friday, possibly reacting to the company's announcement of a planned leadership transition the previous day.

The beverage alcohol company said its Board of Directors has appointed Nicholas Fink as the next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 13, 2026.

The stock opened at $156.38, down from the previous close of $162.36, and has traded between $151.99 and $157.79 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. The last reported bid was $153.46 for 10,000 shares, with the ask at $153.57 for 100,000 shares.

Volume reached 1,230,495 shares, below the average volume of 2,599,701. Shares have traded within a 52-week range of $126.45 to $196.91.

