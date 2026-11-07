Consumer Staples Showdown: Weighing the Differences Between VDC and RSPS

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:VDC) offers broad sector exposure with very low costs, while the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:RSPS) equally weights its holdings to reduce concentration risk.

Both exchange-traded funds provide a defensive anchor for portfolios by targeting non-discretionary goods, yet they differ sharply in construction. One relies on market-capitalization weighting, which can lead to top-heavy positions, whereas the other ensures that every company in the index carries an equal influence regardless of its market value.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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