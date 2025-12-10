GIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7F9 / ISIN: JP3264860002
|
10.12.2025 14:01:18
Consumer test drive: can AI do your Christmas gift shopping for you?
The short answer is yes, but if you don’t want big brands or to use Amazon then more time and a lot more prompts are needed‘Is retail ready for the AI shopping shift?The question “what present do you recommend for …” will be tapped into phones and computers countless times over this festive period, as more people turn to AI platforms to help choose gifts for loved ones.With a quarter of Britons using AI to find products, brands are increasingly adapting their strategies to ensure their products are the ones recommended, especially those trying to reach younger audiences. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
