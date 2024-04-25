COPT Defense Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

COPT Defense Properties ("COPT Defense” or the "Company”) (NYSE: CDP) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Management Comments

Stephen E. Budorick, COPT Defense’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our Defense/IT investment strategy, which concentrates our portfolio near priority U.S. defense installations, generated strong results in the first quarter with FFO per share exceeding the midpoint of our guidance range by $0.02. Based on this outperformance and our forecast over the remainder of the year, we increased the midpoint of 2024 FFO per share guidance by $0.03 to $2.54, which implies 5% year-over-year growth.

In terms of internal growth, the strength of demand for our portfolio is evidenced by our same property cash NOI growth of 6.1% for our Total Portfolio and 7.6% for our Defense/IT Portfolio on a year-over-year basis, which led us to increase our 2024 guidance by 50 basis points at the midpoint. Our Defense/IT Portfolio was 95.6% occupied and 96.8% leased at quarter-end, while our tenant retention rate was 78%, all of which we believe compare favorably to other leading REIT sectors.

In terms of external growth, we committed $91 million of capital to new investments which includes two development projects totaling $76 million at The National Business Park and Redstone Gateway, two of our highest occupancy markets. We also acquired Franklin Center in Columbia Gateway for $15 million, which marks our first acquisition since 2015. This transaction is an excellent opportunity to acquire high quality inventory at a deeply discounted basis, and leverage our Defense/IT franchise and strong demand from defense contractors, to create significant shareholder value.

Our actual and expected performance led our Board of Trustees to approve a 3.5% increase in our quarterly dividend in February, which marks our second consecutive annual increase, following the 3.6% raise in 2023. Looking forward, we continue to anticipate compound annual FFO per share growth of roughly 4% between 2023 to 2026.”

Financial Highlights

1st Quarter Financial Results:

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS”) was $0.29 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as compared to $0.70 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Diluted funds from operations per share ("FFOPS”), as calculated in accordance with Nareit’s definition and as adjusted for comparability, was $0.62 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $0.59 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Operating Performance Highlights

Operating Portfolio Summary:

At March 31, 2024, the Company’s 24.1 million square foot Total Portfolio was 93.6% occupied and 94.9% leased, which includes the 22.0 million square foot Defense/IT Portfolio that was 95.6% occupied and 96.8% leased.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company placed into service $32.3 million of developments totaling 73,000 square feet that were 100% leased.

Same Property Performance:

At March 31, 2024, the Company’s 22.2 million square foot same property portfolio was 93.5% occupied and 95.0% leased.

The Company’s same property cash NOI increased 6.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Leasing:

Total Square Feet Leased : For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company leased 721,000 square feet, including 551,000 square feet of renewals, 160,000 square feet of vacancy leasing, and 10,000 square feet in development projects.

: For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company leased 721,000 square feet, including 551,000 square feet of renewals, 160,000 square feet of vacancy leasing, and 10,000 square feet in development projects. Tenant Retention Rates : During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company renewed 78% of expiring square feet in its Total Portfolio and 82.9% in its Defense/IT Portfolio.

: During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company renewed 78% of expiring square feet in its Total Portfolio and 82.9% in its Defense/IT Portfolio. Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing Leases : For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, straight-line rents on renewals increased 3.7% and cash rents on renewed space decreased 2.5%. For the same time period, annual escalations on renewing leases averaged 2.4%.

: For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, straight-line rents on renewals increased 3.7% and cash rents on renewed space decreased 2.5%. For the same time period, annual escalations on renewing leases averaged 2.4%. Lease Terms : In the quarter ended March 31, 2024, lease terms averaged 4.1 years on renewing leases, 8.2 years on vacancy leasing, and 5.3 years on development projects.

Investment Activity Highlights

Development Pipeline : The Company’s development pipeline consists of six properties totaling 959,000 square feet that were 74% leased as of March 31, 2024. These projects represent a total estimated investment of $381.4 million, of which $89.1 million has been spent.

: The Company’s development pipeline consists of six properties totaling 959,000 square feet that were 74% leased as of March 31, 2024. These projects represent a total estimated investment of $381.4 million, of which $89.1 million has been spent. Acquisition : During the quarter, the Company acquired 6841 Benjamin Franklin Center Drive, a 7-story LEED-Gold office building containing 202,000 square feet in Columbia, Maryland for $15 million. Please see the Company’s Franklin Center acquisition press release dated April 25, 2024 for further details and pages 8-14 of the Company’s 1Q24 Results Presentation (refer to the ‘Associated Supplemental Presentation’ section below).

: During the quarter, the Company acquired 6841 Benjamin Franklin Center Drive, a 7-story LEED-Gold office building containing 202,000 square feet in Columbia, Maryland for $15 million.

Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.5x.

At March 31, 2024, the Company’s net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.1x and its net debt adjusted for fully-leased development to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.0x.

At March 31, 2024, and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Company’s weighted average effective interest rate on its consolidated debt portfolio was 3.3% with a weighted average maturity of 5.4 years, and 100% of the Company’s debt was subject to fixed interest rates.

2024 Guidance

Management is revising its full-year guidance for diluted EPS and diluted FFOPS, per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability, from the prior range of $1.15-$1.23, and $2.47-$2.55, respectively, to new ranges of $1.19-$1.25, and $2.51-$2.57, respectively. Management is establishing second quarter guidance for diluted EPS and diluted FFOPS per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability at $0.29-$0.31 and $0.62-$0.64, respectively. Reconciliations of projected diluted EPS to projected diluted FFOPS, in accordance with Nareit and as adjusted for comparability are as follows:

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to FFOPS, per Nareit, and As Adjusted for Comparability Quarter Ending June 30, 2024 Year Ending December 31, 2024 Low High Low High Diluted EPS $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 1.19 $ 1.25 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 0.33 0.33 1.32 1.32 Diluted FFOPS, Nareit definition and as adjusted for comparability $ 0.62 $ 0.64 $ 2.51 $ 2.57

About COPT Defense

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government ("USG”) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company’s tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s Defense/IT Portfolio of 193 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 22.0 million square feet and was 96.8% leased.

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues Lease revenue $ 165,433 $ 150,560 Other property revenue 1,230 1,121 Construction contract and other service revenues 26,603 15,820 Total revenues 193,266 167,501 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 66,746 59,420 Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations 38,351 36,995 Construction contract and other service expenses 26,007 15,201 General and administrative expenses 8,378 7,996 Leasing expenses 2,187 1,999 Business development expenses and land carry costs 1,182 495 Total operating expenses 142,851 122,106 Interest expense (20,767 ) (16,442 ) Interest and other income, net 4,122 2,256 Gain on sales of real estate — 49,378 Income before equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities and income taxes 33,770 80,587 Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities 69 (64 ) Income tax expense (168 ) (125 ) Net income 33,671 80,398 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Common units in the Operating Partnership ("OP”) (608 ) (1,293 ) Other consolidated entities (454 ) (326 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 32,609 $ 78,779 Earnings per share ("EPS”) computation: Numerator for diluted EPS: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 32,609 $ 78,779 Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards (129 ) (248 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interests — (64 ) Numerator for diluted EPS $ 32,480 $ 78,467 Denominator: Weighted average common shares - basic 112,231 112,127 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards 509 410 Dilutive effect of redeemable noncontrolling interests — 91 Weighted average common shares - diluted 112,740 112,628 Diluted EPS $ 0.29 $ 0.70

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income $ 33,671 $ 80,398 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 38,351 36,995 Gain on sales of real estate — (49,378 ) Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JVs 777 801 Funds from operations ("FFO”) 72,799 68,816 FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests (836 ) (708 ) Basic FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards (587 ) (466 ) Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Basic FFO”) 71,376 67,642 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 469 (30 ) Diluted FFO adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards 47 39 Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted FFO”) 71,892 67,651 Executive transition costs 77 — Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as adjusted for comparability 71,969 67,651 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization 3,473 (3,516 ) Amortization of intangibles and other assets included in net operating income ("NOI”) 122 (19 ) Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 2,645 1,733 Amortization of deferred financing costs 685 632 Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized 1,014 618 Replacement capital expenditures (20,776 ) (28,210 ) Other 137 (273 ) Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted AFFO”) $ 59,269 $ 38,616 Diluted FFO per share $ 0.62 $ 0.59 Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.62 $ 0.59 Dividends/distributions per common share/unit $ 0.295 $ 0.285

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Balance Sheet Data Properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 3,517,878 $ 3,503,678 Total assets $ 4,232,895 $ 4,246,966 Debt per balance sheet $ 2,416,873 $ 2,416,287 Total liabilities $ 2,683,883 $ 2,699,631 Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 22,966 $ 23,580 Total equity $ 1,526,046 $ 1,523,755 Debt to assets 57.1 % 56.9 % Net debt to adjusted book 40.9 % 40.6 % Defense/IT Portfolio Data (as of period end) Number of operating properties 193 190 Total operational square feet (in thousands) 21,993 21,719 % Occupied 95.6 % 96.2 % % Leased 96.8 % 97.2 %

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP Payout ratio: Net income 100.7 % 40.6 % Debt ratios: Net income to interest expense ratio 1.6x 4.9x Debt to net income ratio 17.9x 6.6x Non-GAAP Payout ratios: Diluted FFO 46.8 % 47.9 % Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability 46.7 % 47.9 % Diluted AFFO 56.8 % 83.9 % Debt ratios: Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio 4.5x 5.0x Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio 6.1x 6.2x Net debt adj. for fully-leased development to in-place adj. EBITDA ratio 6.0x 5.8x Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures Denominator for diluted EPS 112,740 112,628 Weighted average common units 1,625 1,489 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 947 — Denominator for diluted FFO per share and as adjusted for comparability 115,312 114,117

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Numerators for Payout Ratios Dividends on unrestricted common and deferred shares $ 33,143 $ 31,989 Distributions on unrestricted common units 500 430 Dividends and distributions on restricted shares and units 267 215 Total dividends and distributions for GAAP payout ratio 33,910 32,634 Dividends and distributions on antidilutive shares and units (266 ) (216 ) Dividends and distributions for non-GAAP payout ratios $ 33,644 $ 32,418 Reconciliation of net income to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre”), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 33,671 $ 80,398 Interest expense 20,767 16,442 Income tax expense 168 125 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 38,351 36,995 Other depreciation and amortization 608 602 Gain on sales of real estate — (49,378 ) Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JVs 1,671 1,704 EBITDAre 95,236 86,888 Credit loss expense 22 67 Business development expenses 630 241 Executive transition costs 430 247 Net gain on other investments (477 ) — Adjusted EBITDA 95,841 87,443 Pro forma NOI adjustment for property changes within period 813 (318 ) Change in collectability of deferred rental revenue — 899 In-place adjusted EBITDA $ 96,654 $ 88,024 Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, building improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to replacement capital expenditures Tenant improvements and incentives $ 12,776 $ 19,986 Building improvements 4,953 2,141 Leasing costs 3,590 1,750 Net additions to tenant improvements and incentives 316 4,839 Excluded building improvements and leasing costs (859 ) (506 ) Replacement capital expenditures $ 20,776 $ 28,210

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense $ 20,767 $ 16,442 Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs (685 ) (632 ) Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized (1,014 ) (618 ) COPT Defense’s share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JVs, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and net debt premium and gain or loss on interest rate derivatives 804 773 Scheduled principal amortization 769 790 Capitalized interest 589 770 Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,230 $ 17,525 Reconciliation of net income to NOI from real estate operations, same property NOI from real estate operations and same property cash NOI from real estate operations Net income $ 33,671 $ 80,398 Construction contract and other service revenues (26,603 ) (15,820 ) Depreciation and other amortization associated with real estate operations 38,351 36,995 Construction contract and other service expenses 26,007 15,201 General and administrative expenses 8,378 7,996 Leasing expenses 2,187 1,999 Business development expenses and land carry costs 1,182 495 Interest expense 20,767 16,442 Interest and other income, net (4,122 ) (2,256 ) Gain on sales of real estate — (49,378 ) Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities (69 ) 64 Unconsolidated real estate JVs NOI allocable to COPT Defense included in equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities 1,740 1,642 Income tax expense 168 125 NOI from real estate operations 101,657 93,903 Non-Same Property NOI from real estate operations (6,254 ) (1,180 ) Same Property NOI from real estate operations 95,403 92,723 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization 5,367 (3,570 ) Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents (69 ) (166 ) Lease termination fees, net (775 ) (1,221 ) Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives (8,190 ) (1,222 ) Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JVs (117 ) (153 ) Same Property Cash NOI from real estate operations $ 91,619 $ 86,391

COPT Defense Properties Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book Total assets $ 4,232,895 $ 4,246,966 Accumulated depreciation 1,434,621 1,400,162 Accumulated amortization of intangibles on property acquisitions and deferred leasing costs 225,443 228,484 COPT Defense’s share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JVs 60,904 60,583 COPT Defense’s share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JVs 10,364 9,528 Less: Property - operating lease liabilities (33,141 ) (33,931 ) Less: Property - finance lease liabilities (409 ) (415 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (123,144 ) (167,820 ) Less: COPT Defense’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (1,159 ) (852 ) Adjusted book $ 5,806,374 $ 5,742,705

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Reconciliation of debt to net debt and net debt adjusted for fully-leased development Debt per balance sheet $ 2,416,873 $ 2,416,287 $ 2,123,012 Net discounts and deferred financing costs 27,358 28,713 22,250 COPT Defense’s share of unconsolidated JV gross debt 52,819 52,613 52,226 Gross debt 2,497,050 2,497,613 2,197,488 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (123,144 ) (167,820 ) (15,199 ) Less: COPT Defense’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (1,159 ) (852 ) (881 ) Net debt 2,372,747 2,328,941 2,181,408 Costs incurred on fully-leased development properties (43,034 ) (53,914 ) (137,309 ) Net debt adjusted for fully-leased development $ 2,329,713 $ 2,275,027 $ 2,044,099

