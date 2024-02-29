COPT Defense to Present at Citi’s 2024 Global Property CEO Conference

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) ("COPT Defense” or the "Company”) announced that its President & CEO, Stephen E. Budorick, will provide an overview of the Company and participate in a question and answer session at Citi’s 2024 Global Property CEO Conference. The presentation will be held on March 4, 2024 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time at The Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and materials encompassing the information provided during the presentation and conference will be available in the ‘News & Events – IR Calendar’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The replay of the presentation will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 29, 2024.

About COPT Defense

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government ("USG”) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company’s tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s Defense/IT Portfolio of 190 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 21.7 million square feet and was 97.2% leased.

