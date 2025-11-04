Core Molding Technologies Aktie

Core Molding Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 928316 / ISIN: US2186831002

04.11.2025 19:10:52

Core Molding Technologies Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.87 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $3.16 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Core Molding Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.05 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.9% to $58.43 million from $72.99 million last year.

Core Molding Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.87 Mln. vs. $3.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $58.43 Mln vs. $72.99 Mln last year.

