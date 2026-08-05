FleetCor Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A407W7 / ISIN: US2199481068
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05.08.2026 22:37:11
Corpay Inc. Profit Declines In Q2
(RTTNews) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $248.30 million, or $3.70 per share. This compares with $284.16 million, or $3.98 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Corpay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $464.38 million or $7.00 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 21.4% to $1.338 billion from $1.102 billion last year.
Corpay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $248.30 Mln. vs. $284.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.70 vs. $3.98 last year. -Revenue: $1.338 Bln vs. $1.102 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 7.05 To $ 7.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.355 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 27.15 To $ 27.55 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.290 B To $ 5.330 B
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