FleetCor Technologies Aktie

FleetCor Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A407W7 / ISIN: US2199481068

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.08.2026 22:37:11

Corpay Inc. Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $248.30 million, or $3.70 per share. This compares with $284.16 million, or $3.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Corpay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $464.38 million or $7.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.4% to $1.338 billion from $1.102 billion last year.

Corpay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $248.30 Mln. vs. $284.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.70 vs. $3.98 last year. -Revenue: $1.338 Bln vs. $1.102 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 7.05 To $ 7.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.355 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 27.15 To $ 27.55 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.290 B To $ 5.330 B

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FleetCor Technologies Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten