FleetCor Technologies Aktie

FleetCor Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A407W7 / ISIN: US2199481068

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.05.2026 23:33:32

Corpay Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $350.06 million, or $5.07 per share. This compares with $243.23 million, or $3.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Corpay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $397.17 million or $5.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.4% to $1.260 billion from $1.005 billion last year.

Corpay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $350.06 Mln. vs. $243.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.07 vs. $3.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.260 Bln vs. $1.005 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 6.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.295 Full year EPS guidance: $ 26.30 To $ 27.10 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.250 B To $ 5.330 B

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FleetCor Technologies Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten