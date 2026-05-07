FleetCor Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A407W7 / ISIN: US2199481068
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07.05.2026 23:33:32
Corpay Inc. Q1 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $350.06 million, or $5.07 per share. This compares with $243.23 million, or $3.40 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Corpay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $397.17 million or $5.80 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 25.4% to $1.260 billion from $1.005 billion last year.
Corpay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $350.06 Mln. vs. $243.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.07 vs. $3.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.260 Bln vs. $1.005 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 6.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.295 Full year EPS guidance: $ 26.30 To $ 27.10 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.250 B To $ 5.330 B
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