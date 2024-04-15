15.04.2024 14:52:16

CORRECTION Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
CORRECTION Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

15-Apr-2024 / 13:52 GMT/BST

This is a correction of the announcement released on 03.04.2024 (16.12). Due to the inaccurate information provided by  our share plans administrator, the date of transfer of shares for Robin Miller was incorrectly entered as 02.04.2024 instead of 11.04.2024.

The amended announcement appears below- 

Travis Perkins plc (the “Company”) announces that on 2 April 2024 it was notified of the following release of conditional awards and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p (“Shares”) to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the release of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary and a PDMR (“the PDMR”):
 
Name Status No. of shares released Release & sale date No. of shares sold Price No. of shares retained
Robin Miller PDMR RSP 2021 Conditional Awards 19,945 02/04/2024 9,385 £7.281757 10,560
               

and

on 11 April 2024 the following transfer by the PDMR of Shares, acquired through the aforementioned release of options, to the PDMR’s spouse (“the PCA”) for nil consideration:
 
Name Status Transfer date No of shares to be transferred
Robin Miller PDMR 11/04/2024 RSP 2021 conditional awards 10,560

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR and the PCA can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Kanchan Limaye
Company Secretarial Assistant
+44 (0) 7570 558431

Notification of Dealing Form - Release of conditional awards
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Robin Miller
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Travis Perkins plc
b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
b) Nature of the transaction Release of conditional awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume (s)    
Price(s) Volume(s)
Nil
 		 19,945
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price		      
Aggregate
Price		 Aggregate
Volume		 Aggregate
Total
Nil
 		 19,945 n/a
e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2024
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
           

Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Robin Miller
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Travis Perkins plc
b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on release of conditional awards under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan 2021.
c) Price(s) and volume (s)    
Price(s) Volume(s)
£7.281757
 		 9,385
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price		      
Aggregate
Price		 Aggregate
Volume		 Aggregate
Total
£7.281757
 		 9,385 £68,339.28945
e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2024
f) Place of the transaction XLON

Notification of Dealing Form - transfer to spouse by the PDMR
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a) Name Robin Miller
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status              
General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR
 
b) Initial notification/Amendment  Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name  Travis Perkins plc
b) LEI  2138001I27OUBAF22K83
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument, 
type of instrument
Identification code 		 Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
 
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
b) Nature of the transaction  Transfer of shares to spouse
c) Price(s) and volume (s)     
Price(s) Volume(s)
Nil 10,560
d) Aggregated information 
 
-Aggregated volume
 
-Price		      
Aggregate
Price		 Aggregate
Volume		 Aggregate
Total
n/a 10,560 n/a
e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2024
f) Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue

Notification of Dealing Form - the PCA
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a) Name Sarah Miller
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status             
PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary
 
b) Initial notification/Amendment  Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name  Travis Perkins plc
b) LEI  2138001I27OUBAF22K83
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument, 
type of instrument
Identification code 		 Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
 
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
b) Nature of the transaction  Transfer of shares from spouse
c) Price(s) and volume (s)     
Price(s) Volume(s)
 
Nil
 		 10,560
d) Aggregated information 
 
-Aggregated volume
 
-Pricev		      
Aggregate
Price		 Aggregate
Volume		 Aggregate
Total
n/a  
10,560
 		 n/a
e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2024
f) Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue
           

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 315705
EQS News ID: 1880709

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1880709&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shs 8,55 0,00% Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Nahen Osten droht: ATX höher -- DAX nähert sich 18.200 Punkten -- Wall Street etwas fester erwartet -- Asiatische Märkte tendieren letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnet am Montag Gewinne. Der DAX erwischt hingegen einen guten Start in die neue Handelswoche. Die Wall Street wird zum Wochenstart etwas fester erwartet. Die asiatischen Märkte gaben am Montag überwiegend ab, in Shanghai ging es jedoch bergauf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen