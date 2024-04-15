|
15.04.2024 14:52:16
CORRECTION Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
This is a correction of the announcement released on 03.04.2024 (16.12). Due to the inaccurate information provided by our share plans administrator, the date of transfer of shares for Robin Miller was incorrectly entered as 02.04.2024 instead of 11.04.2024.
The amended announcement appears below-
Travis Perkins plc (the “Company”) announces that on 2 April 2024 it was notified of the following release of conditional awards and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p (“Shares”) to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the release of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary and a PDMR (“the PDMR”):
and
on 11 April 2024 the following transfer by the PDMR of Shares, acquired through the aforementioned release of options, to the PDMR’s spouse (“the PCA”) for nil consideration:
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR and the PCA can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Kanchan Limaye
Company Secretarial Assistant
+44 (0) 7570 558431
Notification of Dealing Form - Release of conditional awards
Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR
Notification of Dealing Form - transfer to spouse by the PDMR
Notification of Dealing Form - the PCA
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|315705
|EQS News ID:
|1880709
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
