Travis Perkins Aktie

WKN DE: A3CN01 / ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

01.05.2025 08:30:08

Travis Perkins Plc: sale of Staircraft business

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins Plc: sale of Staircraft business

01-May-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST

1 May 2025

 

Travis Perkins plc, the UK’s largest distributor of building materials, announces the sale of its Staircraft business

 

Travis Perkins plc today confirms that the Group has sold its specialist floor kit, i-joist and staircase manufacturer Staircraft to Gait Consulting, which is majority owned by the founder of Staircraft, for cash consideration of £24m.

 

Chief Financial Officer Duncan Cooper commented “The sale of Staircraft is another step towards simplifying the Group’s operating model with a clear focus on being the UK’s leading distributor of building materials. The proceeds will be used to strengthen the Group’s balance sheet and will support our disciplined approach to reinvesting in our core assets. I would like to thank all colleagues in Staircraft for their contribution as part of the Group and wish them all the best for the future as an independent business."

 

 

Enquiries:

Travis Perkins

 

FGS Global

Matt Worster

 

Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray

+44 (0) 7990 088548

 

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

 

TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 385731
EQS News ID: 2128430

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

