Cost Concerns Lead German Firms to Rethink Cloud Strategy

Responding to an economic downturn, German enterprises have adjusted their cloud strategies to place increased focus on cost optimization, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services report for Germany finds the country’s weakened economy, coupled with a steady expansion of public cloud usage by German enterprises, is prompting concerns about cloud costs. Companies in Germany, realizing not all workloads belong in the public cloud, are now reconsidering their on-premises and private cloud environments, the ISG report says.

"Service providers can assist German enterprises in adding value to the business by modernizing and managing their infrastructure,” said Dr. Matthias Paletta, director, technology modernization, for ISG in Germany. "They can help these firms create a roadmap for improving performance and reducing the cost of running workloads.”

Short-term efforts by German enterprises to keep costs down can have potentially detrimental long-term consequences, the ISG report says. According to the report, many companies in Germany are continuing to rely on older IT infrastructures that have long since reached the end of their usable lifespan. Companies that stick with an outdated infrastructure will find it difficult, if not impossible, to keep up with the demands of modern applications and business processes and will be more susceptible to a variety of risks, including growing security threats, ISG says.

Modernizing an outdated IT infrastructure, however, can prove expensive on multiple fronts—requiring significant investments in time, money and resources as well as some risks, the ISG report says. Service providers can put enterprises on the path toward modernization by thoroughly assessing existing infrastructure, identifying gaps and inefficiencies and developing a roadmap for how these systems can be updated or replaced, the report says.

Infrastructure modernization is a critical step for many companies to remain competitive and meet the changing demands of the digital age, ISG says.

"The stakes are high for enterprises that choose to embark on an infrastructure modernization journey, but the long-term payoff can be significant,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "This is particularly apparent in terms of improved operational efficiency and enhanced business results.”

The report also examines how a growing number of enterprises in Germany are relying on colocation services and moving their infrastructure to the data centers of third-party providers.

For more insights into the private/hybrid cloud and data center services challenges that enterprises in Germany face, including regulatory restrictions and an ongoing shortage of talent, along with ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 100 providers across six quadrants: Managed Services for Large Accounts, Managed Services for Midmarket, Managed Hosting for Large Accounts, Managed Hosting for Midmarket, Colocation Services for Large Accounts and Colocation Services for Midmarket.

The report names plusserver as a Leader in three quadrants, while Arvato Systems, Atos, Axians, CANCOM, Claranet, DATAGROUP, Deutsche Telekom GK, Kyndryl, q.beyond, Rackspace Technology, Syntax and T-Systems are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Accenture, akquinet, All for One Group, Capgemini, Computacenter, CyrusOne, Datacenter One, Digital Realty, DXC Technology, Equinix, HCLTech, Infosys, IONOS, ITENOS, KAMP, maincubes, Materna, noris network, NTT DATA, NTT GDC, PFALZKOM, STACKIT, Telehouse, TelemaxX, WIIT and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Cognizant, CONVOTIS, Datacenter Leipzig and Global Switch are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Green is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services partners. Green earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Claranet, CONVOTIS, Deutsche Telekom GK, noris network, q.beyond, STACKIT and TelemaxX.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

