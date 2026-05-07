Costco Wholesale April Comps. Up 11.6%

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported net sales of $23.92 billion for the retail month of April, the four weeks ended May 3, 2026, an increase of 13.0 percent from $21.18 billion last year. Total Company Comparable sales for the 4-weeks ended May 3, 2026, were up 11.6%. Total Company Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange for the 4-weeks ended May 3, 2026, were 7.8%. Net sales for the first 35 weeks were $197.18 billion, an increase of 9.5 percent from $180.05 billion last year.

The company noted that April had one additional shopping day versus last year, due to the calendar shift of Easter. This positively impacted total and comparable sales by approximately one and one-half to two percent.

At last close on NasdaqGS, Costco Wholesale shares were trading at $995.75, down 2.03%.