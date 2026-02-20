:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.02.2026 12:15:00
Could Groceries Be DoorDash's Next Big Profit Engine?
Restaurant delivery giant DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) missed analyst expectations with its fourth-quarter report on Wednesday, but growth is accelerating. The number of orders rose 32% year over year to 903 million, marketplace gross order value soared 39% to $29.7 billion, and net income jumped 51%.While the core restaurant delivery business is performing well, DoorDash is on the cusp of turning a profit in its grocery and retail delivery business. The company has been diversifying into new delivery types, absorbing losses as it gains ground in a highly competitive market. With an inflection point coming, non-restaurant delivery could be a major growth driver for DoorDash in the years ahead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
