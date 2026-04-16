IonQ Aktie

IonQ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

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16.04.2026 21:00:00

Could IonQ Be the Next Multibagger?

Every investor is always looking for the next multibagger. This pulls from a baseball analogy, and one "bag" indicates a stock doubling. So, a multibagger investment doubles multiple times. Unlike baseball, where the maximum is four bags from a home run, stocks technically have unlimited upside, and several 100-baggers exist.One field where investors are looking for the next multibagger is in quantum computing. While quantum technology isn't yet widely used, it's rapidly progressing to the point where it could see mainstream usage by 2030. That's not that far away, and investors should position themselves accordingly if quantum computing lives up to the hype.One popular investment choice in this industry is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). IonQ is a leader in the quantum computing realm and has captured the attention of the investment community. But is it the next multibagger? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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IonQ 38,36 1,27% IonQ

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