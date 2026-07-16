Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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16.07.2026 17:15:00
Could IonQ Become America's Best Quantum Platform?
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) sits at the center of a high-stakes quantum race where national security, government validation, and next-generation computing collide. The bull case is powerful because IonQ is building a platform rather than just selling hardware. But the next phase will test whether that story can turn into adoption, revenue, and long-term shareholder value.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 6, 2026. The video was published on July 13, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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