IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
20.12.2025 20:22:00
Could IonQ Reach $100 in 2026? The Answer May Blow Your Mind.
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has never been a stock meant for conservative investors' portfolios. It's a high-risk, high-potential-reward stock, but the company is making rapid strides toward developing a commercially useful quantum computer, which many expect will be one of the most disruptive technologies of the next decade.Image source: Getty Images.Recent developments suggest IonQ's shares can almost double and reach nearly $100 by 2026. In fact, Jefferies this past week initiated coverage for the stock with a buy rating and a target price of $100, highlighting IonQ's trapped ion quantum computing architecture as a key differentiator that could allow it to build low-error, highly coherent quantum computing solutions at commercial scale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
