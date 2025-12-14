:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
14.12.2025 06:00:00
Could Nvidia Be the Most Undervalued Stock in AI Right Now and Be Ready to Soar in 2026?
With a market cap of about $4.5 trillion, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the largest company on the planet. However, it might also just be the most undervalued artificial intelligence (AI) stock right now, too.But don't a lot of pundits say Nvidia is overvalued? That's true; however, most claims that Nvidia is overvalued stem from its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) of around 45.5 times, which on the surface is high. Yet, based on 2026 analyst estimates, its forward P/E is below 25 times, and its price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is below 0.7 times (with below 1 times considered undervalued).But that's not all. The company also carries around $52 billion in net cash and securities on its balance sheet, and it's on pace to generate around $85 billion in free cash flow this year. For a company growing as quickly as Nvidia, those valuation metrics are cheap.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!