:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
28.11.2025 18:31:00
Could the Market Be Setting Up for a Major Rotation Into Crypto?
With the crypto market reeling from what seems like a never-ending beating since the Oct. 10 flash crash, it's natural for investors to wonder when or if things will start to look up again. The answer to that question is especially important, considering that those pivot moments, when capital rotates out of one sector and into a previously ignored area, tend to be where long-term wealth is quietly (and sometimes even quickly) built by those with foresight.Are the pieces falling into place for a major rotation back into crypto, or is this just wishful thinking from battered coinholders?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
