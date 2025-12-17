Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
18.12.2025 00:30:00
Could These 5 AI ETFs More Than Double Your Money in 5 Years?
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been some of the best stocks in the market, and AI exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can give you exposure to the winners. Many of these funds have left the S&P 500 in the dust over the past half-decade, and continued tech innovations suggest that the trend can continue.As this technology expands to humanoid robots, self-driving vehicles, and other physical AI, industry leaders can benefit from soaring demand for their products and services. These are some of the top AI ETFs to accumulate that can double your money in five years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
