:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
03.12.2025 02:51:00
Could This Be a Sign That a Big Refresh Cycle in Tech Is Coming?
Technology doesn't last forever, and consumers typically upgrade their phones, computers, and other devices after a number of years. This is to ensure they have the latest features, and also so that they are compatible with other devices. It's an inevitable and continuous cycle. Amid inflation, however, consumers have been holding off on upgrading devices for longer than normal.Nowadays, with the latest tech featuring artificial intelligence (AI) and significant advancements that can improve productivity and the overall user experience, there's much more of a reason to upgrade and for a refresh cycle to take place. One major retailer recently reported earnings, which seemed to suggest that such a cycle may already be beginning.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!