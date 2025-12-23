:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
23.12.2025 10:49:00
Could This Be the Next Stock to Join the Likes of Nvidia, Alphabet, and Amazon in the $1 Trillion Club?
The U.S. economy has a history of producing the world's most valuable companies. United States Steel became the first $1 billion enterprise on the planet in 1901, and 117 years later, in 2018, iPhone maker Apple became the first to cross the $1 trillion milestone.Eight other U.S. companies have since joined Apple in the trillion-dollar club, including Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla. It looked as though Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) was set to join them back in September as its market capitalization peaked at $940 billion, but following a 41% decline in its stock price since then, the company is now valued at just $550 billion.Recent stock price performance aside, artificial intelligence (AI) developers are lining up to rent access to Oracle's data center infrastructure, which is fueling a surge in the company's revenues. Could it be only a matter of time before this tech titan charts a path back toward $1 trillion?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!