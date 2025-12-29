Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
29.12.2025 23:46:00
Could This Underrated AI Stock Be the Best Growth Story of 2026 and the Next Decade?
While Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has been the best performer among the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks this year, it still may be one of the most underrated artificial intelligence (AI) stocks around and has one of the best growth stories both next year and over the long term.Let's look at why Alphabet is a stock you'll want to invest in.When OpenAI introduced AI chatbots to the masses, Alphabet's Google search engine faced its first real competition in decades. However, it likely is one of the best things that could have happened to the company. First, the competition from AI was one of the biggest reasons the company was allowed to keep its Chrome browser and Android smartphone operating system, each of which holds an over-70% market share, despite losing a government antitrust case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
29.12.25
|The AI boom is not a bubble (Financial Times)
|
29.12.25
|The AI boom is not a bubble (Financial Times)
|
28.12.25