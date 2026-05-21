Viking Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A12GD6 / ISIN: US92686J1060
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21.05.2026 14:10:00
Could Viking Therapeutics Be the Next Eli Lilly?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) wasn't the first to conquer the weight loss drug market. Novo Nordisk started the ball rolling back in 2017, when it won approval for its GLP-1 drug, Ozempic. Though Ozempic gained approval for type 2 diabetes, doctors prescribed it off-label for weight loss, and Novo soon achieved a regulatory nod for the drug under the brand name of Wegovy, specifically for weight loss.Though Novo continues as a giant in this market, over the past year, newer entrant Lilly has slipped into the top spot. Lilly now holds 60% of the U.S. GLP-1 weight loss drug market. But remaining the leader isn't a sure thing, as other healthcare companies, from biotechs to pharma giants, are working to enter this valuable market and potentially dominate it.With this in mind, could Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) be the next Eli Lilly? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Viking Therapeutics Inc
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: Viking Therapeutics mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: Viking Therapeutics gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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|Viking Therapeutics Inc
|26,25
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