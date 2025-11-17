:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
17.11.2025 11:54:00
Could XRP Be Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
It's an exciting time for fans of XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the first cryptocurrency developed by Ripple, a blockchain payments company. After a long wait, the first spot XRP ETF has launched in the U.S., and several companies are reportedly adding XRP to their treasuries.ETF approval and corporate investments were big growth drivers for Bitcoin and Ethereum. With that in mind, XRP may look like the next millionaire-maker cryptocurrency. However, I wouldn't get your expectations too high if you're planning to invest.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!